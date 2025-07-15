Drone Skirmish: Ukraine's Overnight Assault on Lipetsk, Russia

A Ukrainian drone attack on the city of Yelets in Russia's Lipetsk region left one person injured, according to regional governor Igor Artamonov. The incident occurred in an industrial zone, prompting immediate medical response for the injured individual.

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 55 Ukrainian drones across five regions and the Black Sea, including the Lipetsk area, overnight. The extent of the attack's damage remains unclear as no official statement has been made by Ukraine regarding the incident.

The ongoing conflict continues with both Russia and Ukraine denying civilian targeting while thousands have perished. Lipetsk, featuring a major air base, remains a critical target due to its strategic significance for the Russian Aerospace Forces.

