Calls for Apology in J-K After Police Manhandle Chief Minister Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has demanded that Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha apologise for the police's rough handling of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The incident prompted urgent calls for accountability over what has been described as disrespect for democracy and the constitution.

Abdullah was reportedly manhandled while attempting to pay his respects to 22 martyrs who died at the hands of the Dogra army in 1931. The Deputy Chief Minister expressed strong disapproval, labeling it as an affront to democracy and an insult not just to Abdullah, but to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Choudhary further emphasized that the LG should apologise not to the politicians, but to the very mandate of Indian democracy and those who lost their lives fighting for freedom. He pointed out that the struggle faced in gaining independence should not be diminished by such incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)