Tragic Betrayal: Husband Arrested for Gruesome Murder in Jharkhand

A 20-year-old man in Jharkhand has been arrested for murdering his teenage wife by slitting her throat, triggered by her communication with other men. The body was hidden in sacks and discarded in a drain. The case highlights a shocking breach of trust within a two-year marriage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 15-07-2025 23:17 IST | Created: 15-07-2025 23:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident of betrayal and murder has emerged from Jharkhand, where a 20-year-old man allegedly took the life of his teenage wife. The gruesome act was driven by jealousy over her interactions with other men, according to police reports.

Investigations revealed that after an argument, Jayram Murmu, the accused husband, convinced his wife and two friends to accompany him to an under-construction building on the night of July 13. While the two friends, seemingly inebriated, slept deeply, Murmu took the opportunity to carry out his horrific plan.

He slit his wife's throat with a blade under the guise of affection, stuffed the body in plastic sacks, and disposed of it in a drain. The police discovered the atrocity days later, marked by the chilling detail of the woman's legs being tied. The arrest of Murmu has shocked the local community, bringing attention to serious issues of domestic violence and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

