Russian Air Defense Halts Ukrainian Drone Threat

Russian air defense intercepted two Ukrainian drones aimed at Moscow. Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported the incident via Telegram, stating no casualties or damage. Specialists are assessing the drone fragments at the impact sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 05:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian air defense units successfully intercepted two Ukrainian drones targeting the capital early Thursday, according to Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Sobyanin shared the information on Telegram, emphasizing that there were no reports of casualties or damage resulting from the incident.

Currently, experts are conducting examinations of the drone debris at the sites where the drones were brought down.

