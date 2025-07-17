UK-Germany Treaty: A New Era of Defence and Law Cooperation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are poised to sign a critical treaty on Thursday, strengthening defence collaboration and tightening law-enforcement against cross-channel migrant smuggling.

This treaty marks Merz's inaugural visit to London as Chancellor and follows his predecessor's groundwork for UK-Germany relations.

The agreement further fortifies defence ties between the two nations, promising closer cooperation against threats from Russia and the joint development of defence technologies.

