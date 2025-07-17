Left Menu

UK-Germany Treaty: A New Era of Defence and Law Cooperation

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to sign a historic treaty enhancing defence and law-enforcement collaboration. Focusing on tackling migrant smuggling, the treaty promises tighter security cooperation. The agreement extends prior defence commitments and strengthens UK-Germany relations post-Brexit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-07-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 13:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are poised to sign a critical treaty on Thursday, strengthening defence collaboration and tightening law-enforcement against cross-channel migrant smuggling.

This treaty marks Merz's inaugural visit to London as Chancellor and follows his predecessor's groundwork for UK-Germany relations.

The agreement further fortifies defence ties between the two nations, promising closer cooperation against threats from Russia and the joint development of defence technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

