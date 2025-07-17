UK-Germany Treaty: A New Era of Defence and Law Cooperation
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are set to sign a historic treaty enhancing defence and law-enforcement collaboration. Focusing on tackling migrant smuggling, the treaty promises tighter security cooperation. The agreement extends prior defence commitments and strengthens UK-Germany relations post-Brexit.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz are poised to sign a critical treaty on Thursday, strengthening defence collaboration and tightening law-enforcement against cross-channel migrant smuggling.
This treaty marks Merz's inaugural visit to London as Chancellor and follows his predecessor's groundwork for UK-Germany relations.
The agreement further fortifies defence ties between the two nations, promising closer cooperation against threats from Russia and the joint development of defence technologies.
