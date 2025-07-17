Gaza's Catholic Church Hit: Vatican's Silent Wait

In a recent attack, the only Catholic Church in Gaza, known as the Holy Family Church, was struck, resulting in several injuries. The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the incident on Thursday, highlighting that although there were injuries, there were no reported fatalities. Father Gabriel Romanelli, who is from Argentina and a key figure within the church community, was among those injured.

Initial reports suggested fatalities, particularly regarding two women, but these claims were later rectified. Despite the damage to the church, the specifics of the attack remain under investigation by the Israeli Defense Forces. The Vatican has not yet issued a statement.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticized Israel's military actions, calling them unacceptable. Father Romanelli was known to update the late Pope Francis on the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, underscoring the significance of his involvement and the wider implications of the attack.

