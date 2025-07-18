Uttarakhand CM Launches Investigation into Minority Scholarships Scam

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a detailed investigation into allegations of manipulation within the allocation of minority scholarships in madrasas.

A government release confirmed that the Chief Minister has tasked Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, with leading a thorough examination of the situation.

The accusations emerged when a review of documents for 796 minority scholarship applicants, registered on the National Scholarship Portal for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 from Udham Singh Nagar district, indicated that documents for 456 students across six madrasas seemed suspicious.

