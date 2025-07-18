Uttarakhand CM Launches Investigation into Minority Scholarships Scam
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has initiated an investigation into claims of irregularities in the distribution of minority scholarships in madrasas. The Special Secretary for Minority Welfare is directed to scrutinize the case involving discrepancies in documents of scholarship applicants in Udham Singh Nagar district.
- Country:
- India
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered a detailed investigation into allegations of manipulation within the allocation of minority scholarships in madrasas.
A government release confirmed that the Chief Minister has tasked Dr Parag Madhukar Dhakate, Special Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department, with leading a thorough examination of the situation.
The accusations emerged when a review of documents for 796 minority scholarship applicants, registered on the National Scholarship Portal for 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 from Udham Singh Nagar district, indicated that documents for 456 students across six madrasas seemed suspicious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sigachi Pharma Plant Tragedy: Missing Persons and Investigations Continue
High Court Demands Progress Report on Law College Gang Rape Investigation
Tragedy and Investigation at Sigachi Industries: A Grim Search Continues
Odisha Government Calls for Public Help in Puri Stampede Investigation
Calcutta High Court Orders Closure of Students' Union Rooms Amid Investigation