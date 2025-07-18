EU-India Partnership: A Strategic Alliance for a Resilient Future
The European Union-India relationship is seen as a 'safe investment' amid the strategic challenges of modern trade and geopolitical dynamics. With plans for a free trade agreement by 2025, both sides aim to strengthen economic ties and become pivotal players in a multipolar world.
- Country:
- India
The European Union and India are fortifying their partnership as a strategic response to the complexities of modern trade and geopolitical challenges. Described as a 'safe investment' by EU Ambassador Hervé Delphin, both sides recognize the value of their alliance amid increasing global instability.
In an interactive session, Delphin highlighted the historic visit of the European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen and other commissioners to India as a testament to the deepening relationship. The two partners are ambitiously working towards finalizing a free trade agreement by the end of 2025, which is expected to significantly boost their economic cooperation.
Despite the global pressures and challenges, the EU-India relationship is seen as an evolving partnership committed to promoting a rules-based order. As collective forces, they are positioning themselves as critical players in a multipolar world, ready to face new socio-economic realities while valuing democratic principles and human-centric development.
ALSO READ
Surge of Domestic Investments Mitigates Global Caution in Indian Real Estate
Maharashtra Greenlights ₹1.35 Lakh Crore Investment, Promises 1 Lakh Jobs
U.S. company likely lithium bidder in first pilot project for joint Ukraine investment fund
Telangana's Consistent Investment Incentives: A Beacon for Investors
UP govt to hold roadshows in US, UK and Europe to attract investments