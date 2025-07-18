Left Menu

Delhi High Court Clears 70 Nationals of Tablighi Jamaat Charges Amid COVID Controversy

The Delhi High Court discharged 70 Indians accused of violating COVID-19 norms by housing foreign Tablighi Jamaat members, citing lack of evidence. The court noted no evidence that the accused participated in any prohibited activities or posed a COVID-19 threat, thus quashing the chargesheets and FIRS against them.

The Delhi High Court has discharged 70 Indian nationals from charges related to the alleged illegal housing of foreign Tablighi Jamaat attendees during the COVID-19 pandemic. This decision followed after the court found no evidence suggesting any participation in prohibited activities that could have led to the spread of COVID-19.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna pointed out the absence of incriminating evidence in the FIRs and chargesheets that could establish the petitioners' role in spreading COVID-19. Additionally, she highlighted the lack of any mention of the petitioners being COVID-19 positive or in violation of lockdown norms.

The court's decision was based on the reasoning that retaining charges against the petitioners would be an abuse of judicial process. This outcome came after the accused had undergone COVID-19 tests, all results returning negative, and no violations of the Epidemic Diseases Act or Disaster Management Act were found.

