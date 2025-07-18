Rijiju Rebukes Sibal's Influence Over Parliamentary Matters
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Kapil Sibal, dismissing him as an average lawyer with a personal agenda, while emphasizing that Parliament cannot be dictated by one person's views. This response followed Sibal's opposition to government moves regarding impeachment matters of certain judges.
In a sharp critique, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed Kapil Sibal as an "average lawyer," asserting that Parliament cannot be swayed by a single MP's personal motives. Rijiju's comments came after Sibal urged opposition parties to oppose government efforts to impeach Justice Yashwant Varma amid calls for an inquiry against Justice Shekhar Yadav.
Rijiju accused Sibal of being self-serving and argued that other parliamentarians have surpassed him in knowledge and understanding. He emphasized that no single individual should try to steer Parliament's course, a body designed to represent collective national interests rather than one lawyer's agenda.
The Union Minister pointed out that, according to rules, Parliament remains the exclusive forum for the removal of judges from the Supreme Court or High Courts. He underscored that this process should not be influenced by external pressure, reiterating the democratic principle of parliamentary sovereignty.
