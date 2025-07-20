Karnataka Launches Anti-Corruption Helpline Amid UPI Bribery Scandal
Karnataka's Commercial Taxes Department has initiated a helpline to combat corruption, especially regarding UPI-linked issues. Amidst allegations of bribe demands, traders are encouraged to report such incidents. Discussions between state officials and the central government are underway to address tax complaints affecting small traders.
The Karnataka Commercial Taxes Department has initiated a helpline to tackle corruption, with a particular focus on complaints related to UPI-linked bribery. This move follows reports from media and other sources about officers allegedly demanding bribes in connection with UPI issues.
The department emphasized its zero-tolerance stance on corruption, pledging severe action against any implicated staff. Traders can report incidents by dialing 1800 425 6300, operational between 8 am and 8 pm on working days.
Karnataka's Chief Minister Siddaramaiah highlighted ongoing discussions with the central government regarding tax notices that have discouraged small traders from using UPI, forcing them to revert to cash transactions. Both he and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar criticized the central government's GST policies for negatively impacting small traders.
