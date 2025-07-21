Digital Dispute: Kerala’s Chief Minister Defends University Against Corruption Allegations
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan denies opposition’s corruption claims at Digital University, asserting factual inaccuracies. Opposition Leader Satheesan had sought a probe into alleged financial fraud and misuse of power. Vijayan counters citing completed audits and approval from MeitY, defending faculty-led initiatives as part of a modern university model.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stood firmly against corruption allegations affecting the state-run Digital University, dismissing the claims as baseless and misleading.
Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had previously called for a probe into financial misconduct at the university, alleging misuse of power and inappropriate handling of projects. Satheesan's accusations included the formation of shell companies by faculty to funnel university funds.
Vijayan countered these allegations, emphasizing the completion of statutory audits and the involvement of respected figures in the university's operations. He criticized the portrayal of faculty-led projects as fraudulent, defending them as part of a self-sustaining university model.
