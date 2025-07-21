Digital Dispute: Kerala’s Chief Minister Defends University Against Corruption Allegations

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday stood firmly against corruption allegations affecting the state-run Digital University, dismissing the claims as baseless and misleading.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan had previously called for a probe into financial misconduct at the university, alleging misuse of power and inappropriate handling of projects. Satheesan's accusations included the formation of shell companies by faculty to funnel university funds.

Vijayan countered these allegations, emphasizing the completion of statutory audits and the involvement of respected figures in the university's operations. He criticized the portrayal of faculty-led projects as fraudulent, defending them as part of a self-sustaining university model.

(With inputs from agencies.)