Germany's Military Shift Under Chancellor Merz Raises Russian Alarms

Russia has accused German Chancellor Friedrich Merz of following a path of militarization, particularly with his more assertive support for Ukraine. The Chancellor plans to increase Germany's defense spending and has endorsed Ukraine's missile rights, drawing Russian criticism of rising anti-Russian rhetoric.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:34 IST
Russia has raised concerns over German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's approach, accusing him of steering Germany towards militarization.

Since taking office in May, Merz has supported Ukraine more assertively than his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, and has promised to apply greater pressure on Russia regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

Merz has endorsed Ukraine's right to conduct long-range missile strikes into Russian territory, planning to elevate Germany's defense spending to 3.5% of its GDP by 2029. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova criticized Merz for escalating anti-Russian rhetoric, which she claimed was increasingly aggressive, expressing serious concern for German citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

