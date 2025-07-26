Allegations of Corruption in Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment Drive
Madhya Pradesh's Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan alleged that intermediaries are demanding bribes for Anganwadi job procurement. In response, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria denied these claims, asserting the transparency of the online recruitment process. Chouhan urged candidates to refrain from paying bribes.
Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan has brought serious allegations of corruption in the ongoing recruitment of Anganwadi workers in the state. Accusations of middlemen demanding bribes have marred the drive, though Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has dismissed the claims.
Minister Chouhan, representing the Alirajpur constituency, shared a video alleging that tribal candidates are being exploited financially by these intermediaries, with possible involvement from department officials. He urged candidates not to succumb to these demands, reinforcing the gravity of the situation.
Minister Bhuria countered these claims by highlighting the online and transparent nature of the recruitment process, which she asserts has been pioneering and exemplary for other states in India. Bhuria stated that any grievances should be submitted through the appropriate channels as no official complaints have reached her department.
(With inputs from agencies.)
