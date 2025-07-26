Left Menu

Allegations of Corruption in Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment Drive

Madhya Pradesh's Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan alleged that intermediaries are demanding bribes for Anganwadi job procurement. In response, Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria denied these claims, asserting the transparency of the online recruitment process. Chouhan urged candidates to refrain from paying bribes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jhabua | Updated: 26-07-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 20:34 IST
Allegations of Corruption in Madhya Pradesh Anganwadi Recruitment Drive
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Caste Welfare Minister Nagar Singh Chouhan has brought serious allegations of corruption in the ongoing recruitment of Anganwadi workers in the state. Accusations of middlemen demanding bribes have marred the drive, though Women and Child Development Minister Nirmala Bhuria has dismissed the claims.

Minister Chouhan, representing the Alirajpur constituency, shared a video alleging that tribal candidates are being exploited financially by these intermediaries, with possible involvement from department officials. He urged candidates not to succumb to these demands, reinforcing the gravity of the situation.

Minister Bhuria countered these claims by highlighting the online and transparent nature of the recruitment process, which she asserts has been pioneering and exemplary for other states in India. Bhuria stated that any grievances should be submitted through the appropriate channels as no official complaints have reached her department.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

Tensions Escalate as Russia Captures Key Villages in Eastern Ukraine

 Global
2
UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risks

UN Marks Extreme Heat Call Anniversary Amid Global Heatwaves and Health Risk...

 Global
3
UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

UPDATE 3-China's Premier Li proposes global AI cooperation organisation

 Global
4
2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripura

2 suspected Bangladeshi smugglers shot dead at international border in Tripu...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green finance booms as climate crisis accelerates global investment strategies

COVID-19 accelerated digital health, but not everyone could keep up

How AI is transforming tourism industry?

Hybrid AI system tracks microscopic airborne pollutants with high accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025