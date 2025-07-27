Left Menu

Tragic End: Senior MHADA Official's Wife Dies by Suicide Amid Harassment Allegations

A senior MHADA official has been booked for abetment of suicide after his wife, Renu Katare, was found dead in their Kandivali flat. Allegedly driven to suicide by harassment over dowry demands, an FIR has been lodged against her husband and mother-in-law. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2025 15:45 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 15:45 IST
A senior official from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is facing serious charges after his wife's tragic death. Renu Katare, 42, ended her life by hanging in their Kandivali residence, according to police reports.

Her brother, Sachin Sejal, filed a complaint leading to an FIR against her husband, Bapu Shivaji Katare, and mother-in-law, Yamabai Katare, under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing harassment over dowry demands.

The ongoing investigation includes claims that Renu had informed her family doctor of harassment before her death. The police are currently verifying these allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

