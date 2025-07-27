Tragic End: Senior MHADA Official's Wife Dies by Suicide Amid Harassment Allegations

A senior official from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) is facing serious charges after his wife's tragic death. Renu Katare, 42, ended her life by hanging in their Kandivali residence, according to police reports.

Her brother, Sachin Sejal, filed a complaint leading to an FIR against her husband, Bapu Shivaji Katare, and mother-in-law, Yamabai Katare, under section 108 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing harassment over dowry demands.

The ongoing investigation includes claims that Renu had informed her family doctor of harassment before her death. The police are currently verifying these allegations.

