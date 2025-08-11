Left Menu

CPI(M) Urges Tamil Nadu to Abandon Outsourcing for Permanent Jobs

The CPI(M), allied with Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, opposed outsourcing, advocating for social justice. Highlighting protests by conservancy workers against privatisation, the CPI(M) contended that outsourcing undermines job security and urged government recruitment via public service commission to ensure permanent employment and adherence to social justice.

The CPI(M), an ally of Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK, has called on the state government to abandon its outsourcing practices, which they claim undermine social justice. They argue that vacancies in state services should be filled with permanent jobs through the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission.

Referring to the ongoing protest by conservancy workers against privatisation in Chennai, the party's Tamil Nadu State Secretary, P Shanmugam, has publicly supported the protesters. Shanmugam criticized the outsourcing trend, stating it usurps workers' rights and is opposed to government job opportunities in the state.

Meanwhile, workers continue to demonstrate in front of Chennai Corporation's Ripon Buildings, aiming for job permanency. The issue extends beyond employment, touching on societal futures, with CPI(M) underscoring the lack of job security and responsibility among outsourced workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

