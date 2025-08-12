Left Menu

Strategic Military Exercises: Testing the Union State's Strength

Russia and Belarus announced joint military exercises in Belarus to test their defense capabilities. The drills, held from September 12-16, aim to ensure the military security of the Union State. Concerns arise over potential militarization, impacting neighboring NATO countries and echoing tensions with Ukraine.

Russia and Belarus will conduct joint military exercises in Belarus from September 12-16, according to the Belarusian Defence Ministry. The drills aim to test the defense capabilities of the Union State, to ensure military security and readiness to counter possible aggression, as stated by Major General Valery Revenko.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, has expressed concerns about these exercises, indicating suspicion over Russia's intentions in Belarus. This follows Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's decision to relocate the drills away from the western borders with the EU, citing security concerns from Poland and Baltic countries.

The planned drills have incited fears of further militarization in neighboring NATO countries, which are planning joint exercises in Poland involving 34,000 troops. Relations between Belarus and its Western neighbors have strained since Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory for launching an attack on Kyiv in 2022.

