Putin and Trump: A Summit in Alaska Focused on Peace and Nuclear Arms Control

In a significant diplomatic development, Russian President Vladimir Putin has recognized what he describes as "sincere efforts" by the United States to end the ongoing war in Ukraine. Speaking ahead of a pivotal summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, Putin hinted at the possibility of negotiating a nuclear arms control deal, aimed at fostering global peace.

Addressing senior ministers and security officials, Putin underscored that the U.S. was earnest in its efforts to halt hostilities and establish lasting peace. A major point of discussion during the summit is expected to revolve around extending or replacing the New START treaty, which limits strategic nuclear arms but is set to expire next February.

Economic collaboration will also be on the agenda, with Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, emphasizing the "huge untapped potential" in Russia-U.S. economic relations. The summit could serve as a crucial juncture for resolving the Ukraine conflict and redefining the bilateral ties between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)