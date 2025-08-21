Left Menu

Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: A Breakthrough in the Investigation

Italian police have arrested a Ukrainian man believed to be involved in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline attacks, marking a significant breakthrough in the case. The Nord Stream system, comprising two pipelines, was damaged by explosive sabotage, with investigations pointing to a pro-Ukrainian group as possible perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 21:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major breakthrough, Italian police have apprehended a Ukrainian national suspected of orchestrating the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This marks a significant step in the investigation into the mysterious underwater explosions that occurred in the Baltic Sea last September.

The Nord Stream system, consisting of two twin pipelines, was developed by Russia's Gazprom. These pipelines stretched over 1,200 km across the Baltic Sea, designed to deliver substantial gas supplies to Germany. However, three of the four pipelines were ruptured by explosive blasts on September 26, 2022, releasing massive amounts of methane into the atmosphere.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility, Western media reports suggested the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group. Investigators identified the suspect arrested in Italy as Serhii K., part of a team that allegedly planted explosive devices on the pipelines. The investigation continues as authorities probe deeper into the incident's implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

