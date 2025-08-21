Nord Stream Pipeline Sabotage: A Breakthrough in the Investigation

In a major breakthrough, Italian police have apprehended a Ukrainian national suspected of orchestrating the 2022 attacks on the Nord Stream gas pipelines. This marks a significant step in the investigation into the mysterious underwater explosions that occurred in the Baltic Sea last September.

The Nord Stream system, consisting of two twin pipelines, was developed by Russia's Gazprom. These pipelines stretched over 1,200 km across the Baltic Sea, designed to deliver substantial gas supplies to Germany. However, three of the four pipelines were ruptured by explosive blasts on September 26, 2022, releasing massive amounts of methane into the atmosphere.

While no group has officially claimed responsibility, Western media reports suggested the involvement of a pro-Ukrainian group. Investigators identified the suspect arrested in Italy as Serhii K., part of a team that allegedly planted explosive devices on the pipelines. The investigation continues as authorities probe deeper into the incident's implications.

