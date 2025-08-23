Left Menu

Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

Karnataka Congress MLA K C Veerendra, known as 'Puppy', was arrested under the anti-money laundering law in an alleged betting operation. The Enforcement Directorate seized significant assets, including cash, gold, and vehicles, across multiple states. The investigation by the ED's Bengaluru zone revealed international connections tied to casino leasing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2025 13:46 IST | Created: 23-08-2025 13:46 IST
K C Veerendra, a Karnataka Congress MLA, was apprehended under the anti-money laundering statute amid suspicions of managing an illegal betting scheme.

The Enforcement Directorate has unveiled its probe with sweeping raids that led to the seizure of Rs 12 crore in cash, gold, silver, and a fleet of vehicles, in multiple state operations.

The arrest unfolded in Sikkim, with Veerendra produced before a local magistrate and subsequently remanded to Bengaluru. Investigators have highlighted links between the legislator's family-business arrangements and international partners, reflecting the extensive reach of this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

