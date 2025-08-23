Karnataka Congress MLA Arrested in Major Betting Racket

K C Veerendra, a Karnataka Congress MLA, was apprehended under the anti-money laundering statute amid suspicions of managing an illegal betting scheme.

The Enforcement Directorate has unveiled its probe with sweeping raids that led to the seizure of Rs 12 crore in cash, gold, silver, and a fleet of vehicles, in multiple state operations.

The arrest unfolded in Sikkim, with Veerendra produced before a local magistrate and subsequently remanded to Bengaluru. Investigators have highlighted links between the legislator's family-business arrangements and international partners, reflecting the extensive reach of this crackdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)