Rohit Pawar Calls for Sanjay Shirsat's Resignation Over Alleged Land Scam
Rohit Pawar, NCP (SP) leader, has accused Sanjay Shirsat of being involved in a land allotment scam in Navi Mumbai worth over Rs 1,000 crore. Pawar claims to possess evidence and demands Shirsat's resignation. The scandal involves alleged unlawful land allocations during Shirsat's tenure as CIDCO chairman.
NCP (SP) leader Rohit Pawar has called for the resignation of Maharashtra's Sanjay Shirsat, alleging his involvement in a land scam exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. Pawar, addressing reporters, claimed to have evidence implicating Shirsat in illegal land allotments during his tenure as CIDCO chairman.
Pawar accused Shirsat of granting land worth over Rs 5,000 crore to a Navi Mumbai family, bypassing legal procedures and ignoring previous rejections from CIDCO and judicial departments. The evidence reportedly includes substantial documentation highlighting violations during the land allotment process.
Demanding swift action, Pawar stated that if Shirsat is not removed within two days, further steps will be taken. He also critiqued Deputy CM Eknath Shinde for disregarding his allegations, asserting that they are backed by concrete proof.
