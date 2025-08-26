Tragic Accident in Udaipur: Three Lives Lost in Flash Floods

Three individuals tragically lost their lives in Udaipur after their car skidded off a rain-drenched road and plunged into a swollen drain, as reported by local police on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday near Lakoda village, where five people were traveling in the vehicle. While two managed a dramatic escape by breaking a car window, three others succumbed to the incident.

Among the deceased were Naresh Meena and Dhruv Patel, whose bodies were recovered Monday night, and Love Patel, found the following day. Authorities speculate poor visibility and a sharp turn at the low-lying accident site, where rain caused the drain to overflow, played a role.

(With inputs from agencies.)