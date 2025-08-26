Left Menu

Tragic Accident in Udaipur: Three Lives Lost in Flash Floods

Three people died in Udaipur when their car skidded into a rain-swollen drain. Out of the five people in the vehicle, two managed to escape, while three drowned. Poor visibility and a sharp turn are believed to have contributed to the accident.

Updated: 26-08-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals tragically lost their lives in Udaipur after their car skidded off a rain-drenched road and plunged into a swollen drain, as reported by local police on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday near Lakoda village, where five people were traveling in the vehicle. While two managed a dramatic escape by breaking a car window, three others succumbed to the incident.

Among the deceased were Naresh Meena and Dhruv Patel, whose bodies were recovered Monday night, and Love Patel, found the following day. Authorities speculate poor visibility and a sharp turn at the low-lying accident site, where rain caused the drain to overflow, played a role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

