UNIFIL's Last Stand: Final Extension for Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously extended the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026. This resolution, drafted by France, marks the final extension and sets a roadmap for an orderly and safe withdrawal, aiming to transfer security responsibilities to the Lebanese government fully.

The 15-member council, including the U.S., reached a compromise that requires UNIFIL to cease operations by December 2026, in consultation with Lebanon's government. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea highlighted the changed security landscape in Lebanon, which has opened doors for increased local responsibility.

Israel and the U.S. are pushing for Hezbollah's disarmament in coordination with a phased Israeli withdrawal and an economic development zone to reduce Hezbollah's dependence on Iran. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the extension but urged Israel to withdraw its troops from occupied sites.

