UNIFIL's Last Stand: Final Extension for Lebanon Peacekeeping Mission

The U.N. Security Council has unanimously extended the mission of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) for a final time until 2026, after which it will begin a safe withdrawal. The resolution was a compromise between the U.S. and France, aiming to strengthen Lebanon's security autonomy.

Updated: 28-08-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Nations Security Council has unanimously extended the mandate of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) until the end of 2026. This resolution, drafted by France, marks the final extension and sets a roadmap for an orderly and safe withdrawal, aiming to transfer security responsibilities to the Lebanese government fully.

The 15-member council, including the U.S., reached a compromise that requires UNIFIL to cease operations by December 2026, in consultation with Lebanon's government. Acting U.S. Ambassador Dorothy Shea highlighted the changed security landscape in Lebanon, which has opened doors for increased local responsibility.

Israel and the U.S. are pushing for Hezbollah's disarmament in coordination with a phased Israeli withdrawal and an economic development zone to reduce Hezbollah's dependence on Iran. Lebanon's Prime Minister Nawaf Salam welcomed the extension but urged Israel to withdraw its troops from occupied sites.

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

