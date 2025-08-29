Left Menu

Tragic Theft Incident Sparks Protests in Jamshedpur

A 30-year-old man, Rahul Bhuiyan, was beaten to death in East Singhbhum, Jharkhand, during a theft attempt. After being caught, he was severely assaulted, subsequently dying at a hospital. His death ignited protests by his family, resulting in the arrest of three individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 18:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man named Rahul Bhuiyan was beaten to death in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district during an attempted theft, police reported on Friday. The incident unfolded in Chayanagar, under Sitaramdera police station's jurisdiction in Jamshedpur at around 1.30 am.

Bhuiyan allegedly entered a residence with the intention of stealing but was caught by the homeowner. The owner, joined by others, severely beat Bhuiyan with lathis and iron rods, according to Sitaramdera police station officer-in-charge Niranjan Kumar.

The police rescued Bhuiyan and transported him to a state-run hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Bhuiyan, previously jailed for theft, has spurred protests by his family demanding action against the perpetrators. Following complaints from the deceased's family, police have arrested three suspects.

