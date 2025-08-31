Congress Alleges Bias in Bihar's Electoral Revision
Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the Election Commission of rejecting 89 lakh complaints of irregularities filed by the party’s Booth Level Agents during Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Khera argued that the dismissals cast doubt on the EC's intentions, demanding a redo of the entire exercise.
The integrity of Bihar's electoral rolls has come into question as the Indian National Congress alleges significant irregularities during the Special Intensive Revision. Senior leader Pawan Khera announced that 89 lakh complaints, identified by the party's Booth Level Agents, were dismissed by the Election Commission.
Claiming that the move hints at a bias by the EC, Khera demanded a re-evaluation of the electoral rolls. 'It raises doubts about the EC's intentions,' Khera emphasized, urging for the complaints to be considered seriously.
The Congress further criticized the EC for allegedly planting news suggesting a lack of political complaints. Khera claimed that the EC instructed only individuals, not political parties, could file complaints, thus dismissing those from the Congress.
