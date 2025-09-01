Naidu Challenges YSRCP in Andhra Assembly Showdown

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu launched a challenge to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's ruling YSRCP, urging its MLAs to engage in a debate in the Assembly on governance and development. Naidu labeled the opposition as a 'fake party' during a welfare meeting at Thallapaka in Annamayya district.

The Chief Minister questioned YSRCP's governance, inviting its 11 MLAs to discuss who has truly delivered development and welfare. Naidu accused the YSRCP of undermining the TDP's Super Six schemes and demanded accountability on welfare program extensions.

Highlighting his government's accomplishments, Naidu emphasized the substantial welfare pensions disbursements made, opposing the alleged inefficiencies of the former YSRCP administration. He also brought attention to district division issues that he plans to resolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)