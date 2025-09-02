Kim Jong Un's Diplomatic Pivot: North Korea's Strategic Moves in Beijing

Kim Jong Un's recent trip to Beijing has been a critical moment for the young North Korean leader. The event offered him a platform to rub shoulders with key global leaders, including those from China and Russia, implicitly boosting support for his contentious nuclear ambitions.

Alongside a significant presence at a military parade marking World War Two's end, Kim's visit is set against the backdrop of historical summits held with former U.S. President Donald Trump. This move is part of a broader effort to present North Korea as a formidable international entity.

Despite sanctions, Kim looks to gain economically and politically. His earlier alliances with Russia are complemented by renewed ties with China, potentially signaling a shift in geopolitical dynamics. This trip underscores Kim's growing role as a global statesman, managing both new and existing alliances with deft political maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)