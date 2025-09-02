Left Menu

Red Sea Drama: Houthis Lash Out with Drones and Missile

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a ship in the northern Red Sea using two drones and a missile. The group linked the vessel to Israel but did not specify when the strike occurred, escalating tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:29 IST
Red Sea Drama: Houthis Lash Out with Drones and Missile
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a ship located in the northern Red Sea. The operation involved two drones and a missile, according to the group's Tuesday announcement.

The Houthis, known for their alignment with Iranian interests, identified the vessel for its alleged connections to Israel. However, the group has not disclosed the exact timing of the incident, leaving many questions unanswered in the geopolitical puzzle.

This development marks another episode in the ongoing conflict involving the Houthis, raising concerns over safety and stability in the already volatile Red Sea region, which is critical for global maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

Revolutionizing Bengaluru: The Creation of Greater Bengaluru Authority

 India
2
Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivity

Himachal Pradesh Assembly's Historic Monsoon Session Achieves 98% Productivi...

 India
3
Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

Tragic Electrocution: 19-Year-Old Loses Life on Waterlogged Street

 India
4
Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Floods

Punjab's Unyielding Spirit: A Call for National Unity Amidst Devastating Flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025