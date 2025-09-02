Red Sea Drama: Houthis Lash Out with Drones and Missile

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a ship located in the northern Red Sea. The operation involved two drones and a missile, according to the group's Tuesday announcement.

The Houthis, known for their alignment with Iranian interests, identified the vessel for its alleged connections to Israel. However, the group has not disclosed the exact timing of the incident, leaving many questions unanswered in the geopolitical puzzle.

This development marks another episode in the ongoing conflict involving the Houthis, raising concerns over safety and stability in the already volatile Red Sea region, which is critical for global maritime trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)