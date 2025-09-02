Red Sea Drama: Houthis Lash Out with Drones and Missile
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a ship in the northern Red Sea using two drones and a missile. The group linked the vessel to Israel but did not specify when the strike occurred, escalating tensions in the region.
- Country:
- Egypt
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for an attack on a ship located in the northern Red Sea. The operation involved two drones and a missile, according to the group's Tuesday announcement.
The Houthis, known for their alignment with Iranian interests, identified the vessel for its alleged connections to Israel. However, the group has not disclosed the exact timing of the incident, leaving many questions unanswered in the geopolitical puzzle.
This development marks another episode in the ongoing conflict involving the Houthis, raising concerns over safety and stability in the already volatile Red Sea region, which is critical for global maritime trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
September Markets Juggle Geopolitical Tensions and Economic Signals
Officials say Houthi authorities raided UN offices in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and detained at least one staffer, reports AP.
UN Staff Detained in Houthi Raids Amid Rising Tensions in Yemen
Tension in Sanaa: Yemeni Rebels Mourn and Retaliate Amid Airstrikes
UN Under Siege: Houthis Raid Aid Agency Offices in Yemen