Key Developments in Soujanya's Case: Uday Jain Apprehended

Uday Jain, facing serious allegations related to the 2012 rape and murder of Soujanya, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Wednesday, according to police reports.

An anonymous woman witness has identified Jain as one of the perpetrators in the case, resulting in his being named an accused by the victim's family. His appearance follows a summons for questioning by the SIT.

The investigation has gained renewed momentum after recent allegations surfaced, highlighting the need for justice in the case of 17-year-old Soujanya, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Dharmasthala.

