Key Developments in Soujanya's Case: Uday Jain Apprehended
Uday Jain, implicated by a witness in the 2012 Soujanya rape and murder case, appeared before the SIT in Belthangady. Renewed allegations by the victim's family have injected new energy into the investigation. Soujanya was allegedly raped and murdered at age 17 in Dharmasthala.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Uday Jain, facing serious allegations related to the 2012 rape and murder of Soujanya, appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Belthangady on Wednesday, according to police reports.
An anonymous woman witness has identified Jain as one of the perpetrators in the case, resulting in his being named an accused by the victim's family. His appearance follows a summons for questioning by the SIT.
The investigation has gained renewed momentum after recent allegations surfaced, highlighting the need for justice in the case of 17-year-old Soujanya, who was allegedly raped and murdered in Dharmasthala.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Uday Jain
- Soujanya
- rape
- murder
- investigation
- SIT
- Belthangady
- summons
- police
- testimony
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Zalando Loses Court Battle: A Blow to Big Tech Opposition
Yes Bank Shares Surge as CCI Approves SMBC's 24.99% Stake Acquisition
Poly Medicure Expands Global Reach with Strategic PendraCare Acquisition
Union Minister's Empathetic Visit to Flood-Stricken Punjab
Human Rights Oversight: Palghar Building Collapse Sparks Investigation