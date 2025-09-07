UK Visit Spurs Momentum in Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya Extradition Efforts
Efforts to extradite economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the UK are advancing. A Crown Prosecution Service team visited India's Tihar Jail to assess conditions. The initiative aims to address UK courts' concerns about inmate safety and humane treatment, crucial for securing extradition approvals.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Efforts to extradite notorious economic offenders such as Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom are gaining significant momentum.
Last week, a team from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) visited Tihar Jail, India, to assess the prison conditions and meet legal prerequisites mandated by UK courts.
India is pushing to bring back fugitives involved in serious crimes. The CPS delegation's visit is crucial, as British courts need confirmation that those extradited won't face inhumane conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Revitalizing Biogas: GST Reduction Fuels New Opportunities in India
Homework Revolution: Transforming Traditional Tasks in Indian Schools
India Warns Against Weaponizing Trade Measures at SCO Meeting
Air India's New Flight Path: Transparency and Trust
Supreme Court-Directed Tender Process Reshapes Indian Football's Commercial Frontier