UK Visit Spurs Momentum in Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya Extradition Efforts

Efforts to extradite economic offenders Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the UK are advancing. A Crown Prosecution Service team visited India's Tihar Jail to assess conditions. The initiative aims to address UK courts' concerns about inmate safety and humane treatment, crucial for securing extradition approvals.

Efforts to extradite notorious economic offenders such as Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya from the United Kingdom are gaining significant momentum.

Last week, a team from Britain's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) visited Tihar Jail, India, to assess the prison conditions and meet legal prerequisites mandated by UK courts.

India is pushing to bring back fugitives involved in serious crimes. The CPS delegation's visit is crucial, as British courts need confirmation that those extradited won't face inhumane conditions.

