Mass Arrests in London: Controversial Protests for Palestine Action

In a significant demonstration in central London, British police detained nearly 900 individuals supporting Palestine Action, a group banned under anti-terrorism legislation. The protest, which devolved into violence, saw the highest number of detentions at a single event linked to the controversial campaign.

Among those detained were elderly individuals, priests, and healthcare workers, highlighting the diverse background of the protestors. The mass arrests were for either supporting the proscribed group or for skirmishes with law enforcement, according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart.

Critics of the proscription, including human rights groups, argue that the ban on Palestine Action curtails freedom of expression. Despite this, Defence Minister John Healey stressed the importance of separating valid concerns of the Gaza conflict from support for banned groups.

