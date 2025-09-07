Left Menu

Mass Arrests in London: Controversial Protests for Palestine Action

British police arrested nearly 900 individuals during a pro-Palestine Action protest, which turned violent near the UK Parliament. The group was banned under anti-terrorism laws for damages to military property. Human rights groups have criticized the ban. The arrested included elderly, priests, and healthcare workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-09-2025 18:50 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 18:50 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant demonstration in central London, British police detained nearly 900 individuals supporting Palestine Action, a group banned under anti-terrorism legislation. The protest, which devolved into violence, saw the highest number of detentions at a single event linked to the controversial campaign.

Among those detained were elderly individuals, priests, and healthcare workers, highlighting the diverse background of the protestors. The mass arrests were for either supporting the proscribed group or for skirmishes with law enforcement, according to Deputy Assistant Commissioner Claire Smart.

Critics of the proscription, including human rights groups, argue that the ban on Palestine Action curtails freedom of expression. Despite this, Defence Minister John Healey stressed the importance of separating valid concerns of the Gaza conflict from support for banned groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

