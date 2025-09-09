Left Menu

UPI–UPU Integration: Revolutionizing Global Remittances

Union Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia unveiled a landmark integration of India's UPI and UPU's network, aimed at revolutionizing cross-border remittances. This initiative combines postal reliability with UPI speed and has a strong focus on inclusion, modernization, and global cooperation under India's leadership.

Union Minister for Communication Jyotiraditya M Scindia launched an ambitious project aimed at revolutionizing cross-border remittances. Announced at the 28th Universal Postal Congress, the UPI–UPU Integration seeks to merge India's Unified Payments Interface with the Universal Postal Union's network, offering unprecedented financial accessibility worldwide.

Scindia emphasized the transformative nature of the project, highlighting its potential to swiftly and securely facilitate financial transactions across borders. This integration underscores India's commitment to creating inclusive, modern digital infrastructure, drawing from innovations such as AI, DigiPIN, and leveraging extensive Indian public services like Aadhaar, Jan Dhan, and India Post Payments Bank.

Reaffirming India's leadership, Scindia announced a financial commitment of USD 10 million to enhance the project, with special attention to e-commerce and digital payments. He also declared India's candidature for key positions in the UPU, aiming for a more connected and sustainable global postal community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

