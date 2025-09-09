Polish-Belarusian Espionage Tensions Escalate

Poland has intensified its actions against Belarus by arresting a Belarusian spy and planning to oust a diplomat accused of supporting aggressive activities against Poland. The information was confirmed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk in a social media post, though further details were not disclosed.

The relationship between Poland, a NATO and EU member, and Belarus has been strained, particularly over Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's support for Russia amid the Ukraine conflict and his internal repression tactics. The arrest was achieved through collaboration between Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) and intelligence services from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Moldova, as noted by Tomasz Siemoniak, who supervises Polish intelligence operations.

According to Siemoniak, the individual was involved in espionage activities across both Poland and Hungary. In response, Poland's Foreign Ministry has announced the expulsion of a diplomat from the Belarusian embassy in Warsaw who was directly involved in the espionage. The Belarusian embassy has not provided any comment following these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)