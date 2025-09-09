Jharkhand High Court Halts Sand Auction Over PESA Rules Non-Compliance

In a significant decision, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the auction of sand ghats in the state, citing the government's failure to implement the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Rules. The court also halted mining leases for other minor minerals, underscoring a crucial compliance issue.

The court, led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, was addressing a contempt petition filed by the Adivasi Buddhijivi Manch. This case questions the state's inaction on enforcing earlier court orders demanding PESA Rules application prior to sanctioning sand ghat auctions and mining activities.

Panchayati Raj principal secretary Manoj Kumar attributed delays to pending cabinet decisions. However, the court held that accountability rests with the department, emphasizing the constitutional requirement for local body-led management of natural resources in scheduled tribe areas. The case has been adjourned and will be revisited in two weeks.

