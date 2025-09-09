Left Menu

Jharkhand High Court Halts Sand Auction Over PESA Rules Non-Compliance

The Jharkhand High Court has placed a stay on the auction of sand banks, citing non-implementation of the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Rules by the state government. This follows a contempt petition by the Adivasi Buddhijivi Manch, urging compliance with court directives for fair resource allocation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:20 IST
Jharkhand High Court Halts Sand Auction Over PESA Rules Non-Compliance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision, the Jharkhand High Court has stayed the auction of sand ghats in the state, citing the government's failure to implement the Panchayat Extension of Scheduled Area (PESA) Rules. The court also halted mining leases for other minor minerals, underscoring a crucial compliance issue.

The court, led by Chief Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Rajesh Shankar, was addressing a contempt petition filed by the Adivasi Buddhijivi Manch. This case questions the state's inaction on enforcing earlier court orders demanding PESA Rules application prior to sanctioning sand ghat auctions and mining activities.

Panchayati Raj principal secretary Manoj Kumar attributed delays to pending cabinet decisions. However, the court held that accountability rests with the department, emphasizing the constitutional requirement for local body-led management of natural resources in scheduled tribe areas. The case has been adjourned and will be revisited in two weeks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at World Championships

Rising Stars and Challenges: Indian Boxers Shine Amidst Tough Battles at Wor...

 United Kingdom
2
Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

Turmoil in Nepal: Israeli Citizens Warned Amid Violent Protests

 Israel
3
Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

Maharashtra's Revamped Youth Policy: A Forward-Thinking Blueprint

 India
4
White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

White House Plans to Avert Government Shutdown with Funding Extension

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025