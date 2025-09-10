Poland Defends Its Skies: Drones Downed Amid Airspace Violations
Poland has used weapons to shoot down drones intruding its airspace, amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine. The Polish Armed Forces' Operational Command reported repeated violations, prompting military action and efforts to locate the downed drones. The incident highlights escalating tensions in the region.
Poland's Armed Forces took decisive action on Wednesday, deploying weapons to neutralize drones that breached its airspace amid a Russian offensive on Ukraine. Reports on platform X indicated these violations were part of broader attacks targeting Ukraine.
The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces confirmed that these incursions led to military responses. "During today's Russian attack on Ukraine, drones repeatedly violated our airspace," a statement noted, emphasizing ongoing operations to track the downed devices.
This development underscores rising regional tensions as Poland actively engages in defending its territory against the backdrop of the prolonged conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
