Germany Bolsters NATO Eastern Border amidst Russian Drone Incursions

In a move to bolster security, Germany is set to strengthen its NATO commitments along the eastern border, as Russian drones breached Polish airspace. A government representative disclosed that Germany will enhance air policing across the Baltics and Poland.

Additionally, Berlin plans to increase its support for Ukraine, aiming to fortify its stance against Russian aggression. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional defense capabilities.

Moreover, Germany is leading efforts within the EU to expedite the adoption of a 19th sanctions package against Russia, further tightening economic restrictions as tensions escalate in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)