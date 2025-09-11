Left Menu

Germany Bolsters NATO Eastern Border amidst Russian Drone Incursions

Germany announced plans to enhance its commitment to NATO's eastern border, following Russian drone incursions into Poland. The nation aims to expand air policing in the region and boost support for Ukraine. Efforts are also underway within the EU to implement a new sanctions package against Russia.

Updated: 11-09-2025 20:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:24 IST
In a move to bolster security, Germany is set to strengthen its NATO commitments along the eastern border, as Russian drones breached Polish airspace. A government representative disclosed that Germany will enhance air policing across the Baltics and Poland.

Additionally, Berlin plans to increase its support for Ukraine, aiming to fortify its stance against Russian aggression. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance regional defense capabilities.

Moreover, Germany is leading efforts within the EU to expedite the adoption of a 19th sanctions package against Russia, further tightening economic restrictions as tensions escalate in the region.

