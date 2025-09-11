Left Menu

Border Vigilance: Nepal's Unrest and SSB's Robust Response

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) has intensified its vigilance along the India-Nepal border due to recent unrest in Nepal. Approximately 60 individuals, including a Bangladeshi national, were apprehended. In collaboration with Nepalese forces, the SSB is ensuring security and maintaining open communication for legitimate border crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:41 IST
Border Vigilance: Nepal's Unrest and SSB's Robust Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), responsible for guarding the India-Nepal border, has ramped up its security measures in light of the recent disturbances in Nepal. Around 60 individuals, predominantly Nepalese, have been apprehended across several locations, officials have reported.

These individuals were captured at border points in regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal over the past two days, according to officials. Those detained have been handed over to local law enforcement for questioning. Among them was a Bangladeshi national, caught at the Musharwa border post in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The SSB, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has fortified its presence along the 1,751 km unfenced border with Nepal, involving around 60,000 personnel. Coordinating with the Nepalese Armed Police Force, the SSB is conducting joint and independent patrols, reassuring that India remains vigilant to emerging threats from Nepal's tumultuous situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

