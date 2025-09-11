Border Vigilance: Nepal's Unrest and SSB's Robust Response

The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), responsible for guarding the India-Nepal border, has ramped up its security measures in light of the recent disturbances in Nepal. Around 60 individuals, predominantly Nepalese, have been apprehended across several locations, officials have reported.

These individuals were captured at border points in regions including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and West Bengal over the past two days, according to officials. Those detained have been handed over to local law enforcement for questioning. Among them was a Bangladeshi national, caught at the Musharwa border post in Bihar's West Champaran district.

The SSB, part of the Ministry of Home Affairs, has fortified its presence along the 1,751 km unfenced border with Nepal, involving around 60,000 personnel. Coordinating with the Nepalese Armed Police Force, the SSB is conducting joint and independent patrols, reassuring that India remains vigilant to emerging threats from Nepal's tumultuous situation.

