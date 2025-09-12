Major Naxalite Leadership Crushed in Chhattisgarh: Notorious Leader Among Casualties

In a high-stakes encounter in Chhattisgarh, security forces on Thursday neutralized 10 Naxalites, among them a key figure, Modem Balakrishna, who was carrying a Rs 1.80 crore bounty. The operation took place in the Gariaband district and included four female cadres among the deceased.

According to Gariaband Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha, the attack was meticulously planned with inputs about Naxalite maneuvers within the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada division. The operation saw collaboration between several special task forces and lasted until early Friday, leading to the recovery of significant weaponry.

Balakrishna's death represents a crucial win for security organizations as the Maoist leader sought to expand territory in Chhattisgarh's borders with Odisha. Since January 2024, the anti-Naxalite campaign boasts over 460 eliminations, emphasizing a strategic dismantling of the insurgency in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)