UK Pledges Strong Support Amid Eastern Flank Tensions

The United Kingdom has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the defense of NATO's eastern flank, following recent airspace violations by Russian drones over Poland.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated, 'The UK is resolute in its support for NATO's Eastern Sentry initiative in response to these reckless actions by Russia.'

The UK has pledged to provide further information on its Armed Forces' contributions to bolstering security in the region.

