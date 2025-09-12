UK Pledges Strong Support Amid Eastern Flank Tensions
The United Kingdom has reaffirmed its dedication to NATO's defense system in Eastern Europe after Polish forces neutralized drones breaching their airspace. Britain's Ministry of Defence emphasized its ongoing commitment to the alliance, promising further updates on its military contributions following these provocative incidents by Russia.
The United Kingdom has reiterated its commitment to strengthening the defense of NATO's eastern flank, following recent airspace violations by Russian drones over Poland.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson stated, 'The UK is resolute in its support for NATO's Eastern Sentry initiative in response to these reckless actions by Russia.'
The UK has pledged to provide further information on its Armed Forces' contributions to bolstering security in the region.
