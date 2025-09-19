Demand for Transparency in Air India Crash Investigation: A Quest for Justice

An aviation safety NGO, Constitution by Safety Matters Foundation, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, demanding an independent probe into the Air India flight AI171 crash, which resulted in the death of 265 individuals, including passengers, crew, and ground personnel.

The NGO alleges that the official accident investigation, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), fails to disclose critical data, thereby infringing the fundamental rights of citizens. The preliminary report attributes the crash to pilot error, focusing on fuel cutoff switch issues without addressing broader systemic failures.

The plea calls for full access to vital data like the Digital Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder, arguing that the current approach violates Articles 21, 14, and 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. It underscores the need for an independent, preventive investigation as per international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)