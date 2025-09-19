Left Menu

Demand for Transparency in Air India Crash Investigation: A Quest for Justice

A public interest litigation has been submitted to the Supreme Court, urging an independent investigation into Air India flight AI171's crash that killed 265 people. The plea claims the current probe infringes citizens' rights and lacks transparency, asserting the need for complete disclosure of critical investigation data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2025 21:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An aviation safety NGO, Constitution by Safety Matters Foundation, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Supreme Court, demanding an independent probe into the Air India flight AI171 crash, which resulted in the death of 265 individuals, including passengers, crew, and ground personnel.

The NGO alleges that the official accident investigation, led by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), fails to disclose critical data, thereby infringing the fundamental rights of citizens. The preliminary report attributes the crash to pilot error, focusing on fuel cutoff switch issues without addressing broader systemic failures.

The plea calls for full access to vital data like the Digital Flight Data Recorder and the Cockpit Voice Recorder, arguing that the current approach violates Articles 21, 14, and 19(1)(a) of the Constitution. It underscores the need for an independent, preventive investigation as per international standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

