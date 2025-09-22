Left Menu

Deadly Drone Strike: Ukrainian Attack Rocks Crimean Resort

A Ukrainian drone attack in Crimea killed two and injured 15, according to Russia's Defence Ministry. The attack, labeled as a terrorist strike, occurred in a resort area with no military targets. Drones were reportedly equipped with high-explosive payloads, leading to civilian casualties and injuries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A drone attack attributed to Ukrainian forces has resulted in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to 15 others in Crimea, Russian authorities reported on Sunday.

The incident transpired around 19:30 Moscow time in a resort area that reportedly houses no military targets, raising questions about its justification.

According to Russia's Defence Ministry, this act was labeled a 'terrorist strike,' deploying drones with high-explosive payloads. The aftermath saw significant civilian impact, with varied injuries reported among those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

