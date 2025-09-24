Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft
The Election Commission has implemented an e-verification procedure to prevent the misuse of removing names from the voters' list. This involves a one-time password sent to registered mobile phones for confirmation. The update aims to curb wrongful deletion claims, particularly following incidents in Karnataka's Aland constituency.
The Election Commission has introduced an e-verification process to address potential misuse in the removal of voters' names from electoral rolls. This security measure involves sending a one-time password to the registered mobile number of individuals seeking name deletions.
This measure seeks to prevent scenarios where false information is used online to remove someone else's name. The initiative follows scrutiny over name deletion attempts in Karnataka's Aland constituency, where thousands of improper applications were processed alongside genuine ones.
Amid these developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on social media that the Election Commission's action reflects a broader effort to tackle 'vote theft' he raised concerns about. Gandhi called for transparency and accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.
