Left Menu

Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft

The Election Commission has implemented an e-verification procedure to prevent the misuse of removing names from the voters' list. This involves a one-time password sent to registered mobile phones for confirmation. The update aims to curb wrongful deletion claims, particularly following incidents in Karnataka's Aland constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:54 IST
Election Commission's New E-Verification: A Lock on Vote Theft
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission has introduced an e-verification process to address potential misuse in the removal of voters' names from electoral rolls. This security measure involves sending a one-time password to the registered mobile number of individuals seeking name deletions.

This measure seeks to prevent scenarios where false information is used online to remove someone else's name. The initiative follows scrutiny over name deletion attempts in Karnataka's Aland constituency, where thousands of improper applications were processed alongside genuine ones.

Amid these developments, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on social media that the Election Commission's action reflects a broader effort to tackle 'vote theft' he raised concerns about. Gandhi called for transparency and accountability from the Chief Election Commissioner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

Thailand's Political Shake-Up: Impending Elections

 Thailand
2
Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

Heavy Rains to Lash Maharashtra: IMD Issues Orange Alert

 India
3
Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

Family Feud Turns Fatal in Odisha: Father Arrested for Son's Murder

 India
4
Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

Reviving Nalanda: A Legacy for Modern Education

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025