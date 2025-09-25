Left Menu

Zelenskiy Urges Global Action as Ukraine War Escalates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, addressing the United Nations, warned of escalating arms race amid Russia's war in Ukraine. He highlighted the urgent need for global regulations on AI in weaponry and expressed frustration with international law's inadequacy. Amid evolving geopolitical dynamics, Ukraine aims to export advanced weaponry to allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-09-2025 01:39 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 01:39 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed the United Nations, emphasizing the need for global intervention in the ongoing war with Russia. He criticized the escalating arms race, fueled by rapid innovations in drone technology, and urged world powers to establish regulations on artificial intelligence in weaponry.

During his speech, Zelenskiy stressed the importance of immediate action, suggesting that containing Russia now would be less costly than facing potential nuclear threats in the future. His remarks followed discussions with U.S. President Trump, who showed significant support for Ukraine in its battle for sovereign independence.

As the conflict continues, Zelenskiy revealed Ukraine's intention to export its tested weapons to allies, highlighting their effectiveness in war conditions. He pointed to Russian violations of airspace in Europe as evidence of Putin's expansionist ambitions, urging a collective response to safeguard international security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

