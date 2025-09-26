Left Menu

Tensions Flare as Zelenskiy and Hungary Clash Over Drone Incursions

President Zelenskiy has accused drones, potentially originating from Hungary, of violating Ukraine's airspace, straining relations further. Hungary's Foreign Minister, Peter Szijjarto, dismissed Zelenskiy's claims, highlighting ongoing diplomatic tensions amid concerns about Hungary's stance in EU and NATO in relation to Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tensions between Kyiv and Budapest have escalated following accusations from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that drones breaching Ukraine's airspace may have originated in Hungary. His remarks were met with derision from Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who dismissed them as an anti-Hungarian obsession.

Zelenskiy based his claims on a preliminary military assessment of the drone activities but did not specify when these sightings occurred. He emphasized the instruction to have all information verified and reports urgently compiled following his meeting with Ukraine's top military officials.

This incident further strains the complicated relationship between Ukraine and Hungary, both EU and NATO members. Despite their alliances, Hungary has maintained a skeptical stance on Western military support for Ukraine, with ongoing diplomatic rows over issues such as ethnic Hungarians' language rights within Ukraine.

