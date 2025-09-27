Coimbatore Residents Convicted for ISIS Recruitment
A court in Kochi has convicted two Coimbatore residents for recruiting and spreading ISIS ideology. Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla were found guilty of conspiracy, supporting, and being members of a terrorist organization. They propagated ISIS ideologies in South India, particularly in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
A court in Kochi has found two residents of Coimbatore guilty of recruiting for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla to prison for conspiracy and supporting a terrorist organization, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.
Evidence revealed their involvement in disseminating ISIS propaganda via social media, aiming to recruit vulnerable youth in South India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
