Coimbatore Residents Convicted for ISIS Recruitment

A court in Kochi has found two residents of Coimbatore guilty of recruiting for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court sentenced Muhammad Azharudeen and Shiek Hidayathulla to prison for conspiracy and supporting a terrorist organization, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

Evidence revealed their involvement in disseminating ISIS propaganda via social media, aiming to recruit vulnerable youth in South India.

