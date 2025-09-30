Left Menu

Romania's Ambitious Armor Acquisition: A $7 Billion Abrams Tank Plan

Romania's defence ministry plans to acquire hundreds of Abrams tanks, alongside ammunition and training, valued over $7 billion. A NATO member, Romania has already signed a contract for 54 tanks with the U.S. and seeks additional purchases amid heightened regional security concerns, including drone threats from Russia.

30-09-2025
Romania's defense ministry is set to significantly bolster its military capabilities with a proposed plan to acquire hundreds of Abrams tanks, as detailed in a statement on Tuesday. The ambitious acquisition, valued over $7 billion, includes not only the armored vehicles but also vital ammunition, parts, and comprehensive training. This follows a 2023 contract to procure 54 Abrams tanks from the U.S. army stock, with expectations for full delivery by 2028.

The defense ministry is also seeking parliamentary approval for the procurement of essential support equipment, valued at $458.2 million before VAT. Further plans outline an order for an additional 216 tanks, estimated at approximately $7.6 billion. The acquisition strategy reflects Romania's strategic position as a NATO member bordering Ukraine, responding to evolving security challenges in the region.

Amid increasing drone threats from Russian activities near its border, Romania is collaborating on a European Union initiative for enhanced drone defenses. The country also looks to partner with Ukraine in drone manufacturing under a new EU defense funding mechanism, reinforcing its commitment to regional security cooperation.

