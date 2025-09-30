Romania's Strategic Drone Defense: Building Alliances and Enhancing Security

Romania is set to collaborate with Ukraine in a strategic move to establish drone production on its territory, aimed at bolstering defense capabilities for both domestic use and by European Union and NATO allies. Foreign Minister Oana Toiu revealed the ongoing discussions, which preceded recent airspace violations attributed to Russia.

Toiu emphasized the necessity of strengthening the eastern flank's air defense by fostering partnerships, notably with Ukraine, to develop defensive drones. Speaking at the U.N. General Assembly, Toiu expressed confidence in rapidly actualizing this initiative. In recent weeks, tensions with Moscow have grown, with accusations of Russian fighter jets breaching Estonian airspace and similar concerns in Poland and Romania.

Amidst these rising tensions, Ukraine is easing arms export restrictions, showcasing its weaponry effectiveness against Russia's aggression. Concurrently, Romania has agreed to an increased presence of U.S. troops for Middle East operations, highlighting its strategic importance in the region. Plans to expand the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base further illustrate Romania's commitment to defense enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)