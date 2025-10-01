Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets
Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, expressed strong support for reallocating frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine. Speaking at an EU leaders meeting in Denmark, Kristersson emphasized the importance of not leaving these assets untouched, advocating for their proactive use against Russian equity.
Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for a more aggressive approach to managing frozen Russian assets, proposing their use to support Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.
During a meeting with European Union leaders in Denmark on Wednesday, Kristersson highlighted the untenable nature of regarding these frozen assets as dormant Russian equity.
He urged for their proactive deployment in favor of Ukraine, signaling a strategic shift in handling international financial sanctions.
