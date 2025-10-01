Swedish PM Advocates for Offensive Use of Frozen Russian Assets

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has called for a more aggressive approach to managing frozen Russian assets, proposing their use to support Ukraine amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

During a meeting with European Union leaders in Denmark on Wednesday, Kristersson highlighted the untenable nature of regarding these frozen assets as dormant Russian equity.

He urged for their proactive deployment in favor of Ukraine, signaling a strategic shift in handling international financial sanctions.

