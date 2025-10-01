Tragedy in Shimla: Dalit Boy's Death Sparks Outrage

A 12-year-old Dalit boy from Shimla district has reportedly died by suicide after allegedly being harassed by three upper caste women. The incident took place in a village where the boy was locked in a cowshed for entering their home.

The boy's father, in his complaint, mentioned finding his son unconscious. Despite being rushed to medical facilities, the child could not be saved. Allegations point towards the women demanding a goat as a penalty for the boy's actions, labeling him as having 'defiled' their home.

The police have registered a case against the accused, who were granted anticipatory bail. The Dalit Shoshan Mukti Manch has strongly condemned the act, calling for immediate arrests under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and threatening mass protests for justice.

