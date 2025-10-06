Landmark ICC Conviction: First Trial in Darfur Atrocities

In a historic verdict, the International Criminal Court has convicted Ali Muhammad Ali Abd-Al-Rahman of 27 counts of crimes against humanity and war crimes in Sudan's Darfur region. This marks the first time a militia leader has been brought to justice for these atrocities, more than 20 years since they were committed.

Abd-Al-Rahman's conviction includes charges of rape, murder, and persecution. His sentence will be decided in future hearings. This case is particularly significant as it represents the only trial concerning Sudanese crimes since the United Nations Security Council referred the situation to the ICC in 2005.

Despite this milestone, there remain unresolved arrest warrants for other Sudanese officials, including ex-President Omar al-Bashir, who faces genocide charges. The ICC continues to seek justice for the victims of the Darfur conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)